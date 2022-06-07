Malaika Arora Raises Temperatures With Her Latest Gym Look, Waves At Paparazzi; Watch

Malaika Arora never fails to surprise fans with her on-point sartorial choices. From her gym wear and airport looks to a casual outing or the red carpet, the actor’s wardrobe is one stop for everything. Over the years, Malaika has established herself as a style icon and she deserves all of it. She consistently serves riveting looks without any wardrobe fails. On Tuesday morning, the fitness enthusiast was spotted entering Diva Yoga for her workout session, and the actress looked uber chic as the paps captured her in their lens. The actress was spotted in Bandra

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see Malaika looking gorgeous as ever in an orange co-ord set. Keeping the COVID-19 mandate in mind, the actress had a black mask on her face, she also had a cap on. The actress rounded off her look with a pair of slippers. Malika glowed like a diva as she waved at the paparazzi and even posed for the shutterbugs. She even had a cute black phone sling bag with her.

Check the video:

Son after the video was posted on the photo-sharing platform, scores of actress’ fans chimed into the comments section to drop fire and heart emoticons.

Well, this isn’t the first time the actress has treated us to her stunning pictures. Earlier, Malaika dropped gorgeous pictures from her trip to Turkey. In the first snap posted by Malaika, we see her soaking in the sun in a breezy blue dress. The actress is seen cherishing the view of the location as she sits and poses for the click. Malaika is seen facing the camera. She looks gorgeous in low make-up and bold red lip shade. The actress had a pretty char, necklace on and add a hint of chic with a black cap. As we scroll further we catch a glimpse of the majestic view Malaika was enjoying. The actress is seen facing her back to the camera as she sits on the deck while enjoying the serene view of the deep blue sea and the bright sun.

Check the pics here:

The actor, who has been proving her mettle in the entrepreneurial world, seems to be on a vacay mode, as she has been carving out time to escape to the cooler regions. In May, Malaika, along with sister Amruta Arora and mom Joyce Arora enjoyed an expedite in the mountains.

