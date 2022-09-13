Malaika Arora Reacts to Viral Instagram Video of 'Cute' Dog Teasing Paparazzi Like Her, Watch

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who often gets trolled for her walking style and avoiding the paparazzi, has responded to a viral video mocking her for not posing for the photographers. An Instagram account by the name of The Pawsome Life of Murphy shared a video of a dog walking and compared it with Malaika’s walk when she tries to dodge the paparazzi on her way to the gym or Pilates class.

In the post, the audio was replaced by voices of paparazzi asking Malaika to stop and pose for the camera. One of the voices said, “Wait, wait Malaika.” Another voice said, “Malaika you don’t pose.” The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Malaika ji aap rukte kyu nahi ho (Malaika ji, why don’t you stop)?” Reacting to the post, Malaika wrote, “So cute (laughing emojis).”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Meanwhile, Malaika often grabs the headlines for her romance with Arjun Kapoor. Malaika and Arjun are amongst the most-talked about couples in B-town. They often get spotted together by the shutterbugs.

The lovebirds take social media by storm every time they post mushy photos with each other on their respective accounts. Malaika and Arjun recently treated their fans to a sultry photoshoot. They collaboratively dropped the post on their Instagram space, and it made the netizens go gaga. As the duo coordinated their outfits, Malaika spiced things up a little and donned a glitzy pant-suit of the same colour.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is known for her dance performance to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se. She has also appeared as a judge on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Supermodel Of The Year and India’s Got Talent.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here