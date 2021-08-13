Malaika Arora Recalls Asking Kareena Kapoor to 'Sit Like a Lady' During Her Pregnancy Days

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently launched her debut book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, the ultimate guide for the expecting mothers. Apart from her own pregnancy experiences with her sons Taimur and Jeh, it also contains some anecdotes revolving around her friends and family. A highlight of the book is a note for her by one of her closest friends, actress Malaika Arora. The actress in her special column mentioned some ‘unladylike’ behaviour shown by Bebo during her pregnancy days. She also added that the actress’ close ones gained weight with her during both her pregnancies to support her.

An excerpt from the book, as quoted by Pinkvilla reads, “Gosh, she has really carried her pregnancies beautifully! The few of us who are really close to her put on weight with her during both her pregnancies. It was a pseudo-pregnancy for me too. We could cook, cater to her whims, eat together, and spend hours chilling. The only time I actually saw her look tired was during the eight and ninth months of her pregnancy with Jeh. We have had such laughs! During both her pregnancies, I would continually have to remind her ‘to sit like a lady’. And she would roll her eyes and say, ‘I can’t back my thunder thighs’. She was never guilty about enjoying her pizzas and burping. She was a trooper. Kareena was always on her feet, getting out there and doing her thing."

Malaika added, “She always looked amazing in my books. I recall that one-shoulder olive gown with a high slit and gold gladiator heels she wore during Taimur’s pregnancy. She had such flair. I even remember asking her why she was wearing heels! But she was strutting with the utmost confidence. And during Jeh’s time: well, the number of kaftans she wore! Once he was born, I told her to make a bonfire and burn them!”.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, which is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

