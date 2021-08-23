Malaika Arora Recalls Her Modeling Journey: Was Great Opportunity to Make Quick Pocket Money

Malaika Arora is one of the most popular faces in Bollywood, with a huge fan base and well-wishers. The actress and model is a fitness freak, a fashion enthusiast and a visit to her social media profiles would reveal how much she urges her followers to follow a healthy lifestyle and encourages them. Recently, Malaika shared her thoughts on inclusivity and body positivity while talking to a news portal. She also spoke about the modelling industry.

Talking to IANS, she said that the Bollywood film industry is interlinked and there is nothing wrong with people choosing it as a viable career option.

Malaika started her modelling career at a very young age, after which she moved on to being a VJ and subsequently entered Bollywood. Looking back at her journey, she said, “It was tough at a young age. It was very challenging. I came with no expectations. I thought it was a great opportunity to make some quick pocket money. I never realised that eventually, it will become a career.’

She added, “From then to now, that’s the good thing that how the industry has changed. That’s what people need to realise. We have these conversations when girls say that they want to make a career in modelling. And their parents say, what rubbish you are wasting your time. I want to tell a lot of parents that don’t think that you can’t make a career out of it. It’s a proper full-fledged career. I have made a career out of it and so have many others. It opens up so many various opportunities and avenues."

She also opened up about models in India facing discrimination due to their skin colour. She said the idea that white is superior is ingrained in people’s psyche and battling against that mentality is a long-drawn one. She also added that growing up in this society has made women believe that fairness is beautiful.

The actress is judging the model hunt show Supermodel of the Year 2 along with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.

