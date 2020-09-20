Malaika Arora Recovers from Covid-19, Shares Thank You Note for Doctors and BMC

Malaika Arora, who revealed that she had contracted coronavirus on September 7, has overcome the infection in two weeks. Malaika was quarantined at home and shared a picture of herself in a mask as she stepped out of her room from self isolation.

She wrote alongside the picture, "Out and about...M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care (sic)."

Earlier, Malaika had revealed about her Covid-19 diagnosis with an Instagram post.

Malaika is currently judging dance reality show India's Best Dancer. She is on a hiatus from shoot owing to her medical condition and will return to set soon.