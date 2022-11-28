Malaika Arora Redefines Hotness in See-Through Green Gress; Orhan Awatramani Reacts

Malaika Arora once again blew our minds with her sartorial choice. The diva took to her Instagram handle on Monday to drop a couple of sizzling photos dressed in a sheer green dress. Malaika flaunts her toned legs in the thigh-high and deep-neck dress. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “#AnActionHero the QWEEN = on the dance floor!#AapJaisaKoi is OUT NOW."

Take a look at the photos:

Orhan Awatramani, who is close to Malaika and several other Bollywood celebrities, took to the comment section to drop a fire-shaped emoji. One of her fans wrote, “Captivating Malaika"

Meanwhile, Malaika was recently seen in the remake of the song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ with Ayushmann Khurrana. They shot the song sequence for Ayushmann’s upcoming film An Action Hero. Social media users are left divided on watching the video. Some fans argued over the original song and accuse Bollywood of ripping them off. While others have responded to them with facts and evidence demonstrating that the song is for the Bollywood film and does not belong to them.

The actress will also be making her OTT debut with the show Moving In With Malaika which will be released on December 5 on Disney+ Hotstar. The show is produced by Banijay Asia and will also see guest appearances of her friends and family. Malaika’s reality show will revolve around her family, friends, and work. She is set to give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations in the new show. It is also reported that the reality show will feature guest appearances from her friends and family who will spill the tea on her.

