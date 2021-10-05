Malaika Arora Responds to a Fan Who Said She's Too Hot to Catch a Fever on The Kapil Sharma Show

The previous weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show was graced by judges of India’s Best Dancer Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. The trip promoted their upcoming season and gave the audience an entertaining night. Kapil read a couple of comments from the celebs’ Instagram handles and focused on a comment made on Malaika’s post. It was a picture of her getting vaccinated, to which someone had written, “Vaccine koi bhi lagwao aap ko bukhaar nahi aayega kyuki aap khud he hot hain. Ek bar likh do Love you Rajesh Bikaneri (Whatever vaccine you take, you will not get the fever, because you are so hot, please write, I love you Rajesh Bikaneri).”

To everyone’s surprise, the actress jokingly addressed the comment and said, “I love you Rajesh Bikaneri."

Moving on to Terence’s picture, Kapil found a comment that read, “Nora ki yaad mein diwar pe sir maar raha hai chora (He is banging his head on the wall because he is missing Nora)." The picture showed the dancer leaning against a wall. Another user commented asking him not to eavesdrop on someone like this.

Kapil took this opportunity to jokingly tease Terence and asked if he was happy when the Saki Saki dancer temporarily stepped in as a replacement for Malaika in the first season. Geeta Kapur said the contestants were the happiest as his attention was somewhere else so he would not be too critical of their performances.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis Imitate Malaika Arora

Malaika also poked fun at Kapil. During the episode, she asked him, “Our show is the seasonal kind. We shoot and take a break. Yours is a daily show. You shoot all year. So when do you find time for all this?” Geeta jumped to explain that by ‘all this’ she meant, making babies. “Haan chota chota (Yes, the tiny ones),” Malaika added. Kapil, in his trademark humour, replied, saying that The Kapil Sharma Show comes from 9:30 to 11. He then added that “and when the channel telecasts CID…" Leaving everyone in splits even before finishing his sentence.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.