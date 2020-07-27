Malaika Arora Resumes Shooting After 4 Months: 'Things are Definitely Not Same But Show Must Go On'

Malaika Arora went back on the sets of India's Best Dancer after 4 months of lockdown. The reality show judge shared a behind the scenes video to show all the extra safety precautions being taken on set in the post Covid-19 era.

The video showed Malaika's dress and other equipment in her vanity being sprayed with sanitiser before she arrived. Her temperature is checked upon arrival and her makeup artists wore PPE kits.

Malaika described how she felt nervous yet excited to return to work. "Stepping out of the house to resume work after almost 4 months...had a mixed bag of emotions... excitement, nervousness, happiness, fear. Things are definitely not the same but the show must go on!! With extra precaution, extra efforts and a prayer that everything goes well, we all are restarting our lives and our work. The team went out of their way to make all of us comfortable and left no stone unturned to take all the necessary steps to ensure all the safety measures were in place. Felt like my first day of school after a long vacation and I was so excited to meet all my friends," she wrote.

A few days back, a promo from India's Best Dancer was released which showed Malaika dancing to Helen's songs with the contestants. When contestant Shweta took to the stage and performed Helen's pop classic 'Piya tu ab toh aaja', Malaika joined her on stage and grooved to the evergreen hit.

