Malaika Arora Reunites With Ex Arbaaz Khan For Lunch With Son Arhaan

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was recently spotted with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan as they got together for lunch with son Arhaan. Malaika’s sister and actress Amrita Arora was spotted along with her son Azaan at the venue. Paparazzi captured videos of the family coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai. Malaika was not photographed with Arbaaz and left earlier than the others. The video was shared on Instagram by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

In the video, Malaika could be seen wearing a white shirt and leather skirt. Arbaaz and Arhaan were also spotted in casual attire. Amrita wore a pretty off-shoulder dress for the outing. “A family reunion for #mallaikaarora with ex #arbaazkhan along with son and sister #amritaarora," Bhayani wrote on Instagram.

Arbaaz and Malaika got married in 1998 but separated after 18 years of marriage in 2017. They are now co-parenting their son Arhaan. Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor, whereas Arbaaz is in a relationship with Italian model Giorgia Andriani.

On the work front, Malaika will be next seen in Supermodel of the Year 2 with Anusha Dandekar and Milind Soman. She recently judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. She also made special appearances in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as well as the cooking show Star Vs Food.

On the other hand, Arbaaz is currently hosting the second season of his talk show Pinch 2. Actor Salman Khan was the first guest of the new season. The other guests who will appear on the show include Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Farah Khan among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here