Malaika Arora Reunites With Ex-husband Arbaaz Khan to Receive Son Arhaan at Airport, Gets Emotional

Malaika Arora and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan once again reunited on Thursday night to receive their son, Arhaan, at the Mumbai airport. Arhaan is studying at a college abroad and returned home for the Christmas break.

Both Malaika and Arbaaz greeted their son with a warm hug as he arrived at the Mumbai airport. Videos and pictures of their emotional reunion surfaced on social media. Arhaan left India in August this year, after taking a gap year, for his higher studies.

Earlier this year, Malaika Arora was spotted with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan as they got together for lunch with Arhaan. Malaika’s sister and actress Amrita Arora also joined them along with her son.

Arbaaz and Malaika got married in 1998 but separated after 18 years of marriage in 2017. They are now co-parenting their son Arhaan. Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor, whereas Arbaaz is in a relationship with Italian model Giorgia Andriani.

On the work front, Malaika recently appeared in Supermodel of the Year 2 with Anusha Dandekar and Milind Soman. She also judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor and made special appearances in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as well as the cooking show Star Vs Food.

On the other hand, Arbaaz recently hosted the second season of his talk show Pinch 2. Actor Salman Khan was the first guest of the new season. The other guests who appeared on the show included Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Farah Khan among others.

