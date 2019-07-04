Malaika Arora Reveals Funny Nickname She Has Given to Beau Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle from her New York vacay with Arjun Kapoor, revealing the funny nickname she's given him. The two went public with their relationship recently.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been setting couple goals on Instagram ever since they went vacationing in New York. They have been sharing a a lot of pictures on social media, and one of them has revealed that the diva has a funny nickname for her beau.
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen wearing Arjun's cap, siting in a restaurant with a wine glass in hand. Malaika's hilarious caption reads, "Mad hatter in nyc.,,..(p.s THE mad hatter clicked it)", clearly referring to Arjun's penchant for wearing caps.
The couple have created a lot of buzz in the media over the past few days ever since they embarked on an exotic vacation to New York. The two of them left for the Big Apple just a few days prior to Arjun's birthday.
Arjun and Malaika, who had neither confirmed nor denied their relationship for the longest time, took everyone by surprise when she made her relationship with the Panipat actor Insta official by sharing her first picture with him. In the photo, the couple could be seen holding each other's hands, staring into the sunset. After that, Arjun and Malaika have been keeping their fans updated by frequently posting pictures from their New York vacay.
Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan with whom she has a teenage son, Arhaan. Post her divorce from Arbaaz, Malaika found love again in Arjun Kapoor. She spoke about finding the courage to trust someone with her heart again in a recent interview. She also commented on the 11-year age gap with Arjun, saying that it doesn't matter in the relationship, but the society hasn't been very kind to them.
