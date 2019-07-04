Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Malaika Arora Reveals Funny Nickname She Has Given to Beau Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle from her New York vacay with Arjun Kapoor, revealing the funny nickname she's given him. The two went public with their relationship recently.

News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Malaika Arora Reveals Funny Nickname She Has Given to Beau Arjun Kapoor
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been setting couple goals on Instagram ever since they went vacationing in New York. They have been sharing a a lot of pictures on social media, and one of them has revealed that the diva has a funny nickname for her beau.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen wearing Arjun's cap, siting in a restaurant with a wine glass in hand. Malaika's hilarious caption reads, "Mad hatter in nyc.,,..(p.s THE mad hatter clicked it)", clearly referring to Arjun's penchant for wearing caps.

View this post on Instagram

Mad hatter in nyc.,,..(p.s THE mad hatter clicked it)

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

The couple have created a lot of buzz in the media over the past few days ever since they embarked on an exotic vacation to New York. The two of them left for the Big Apple just a few days prior to Arjun's birthday.

Arjun and Malaika, who had neither confirmed nor denied their relationship for the longest time, took everyone by surprise when she made her relationship with the Panipat actor Insta official by sharing her first picture with him. In the photo, the couple could be seen holding each other's hands, staring into the sunset. After that, Arjun and Malaika have been keeping their fans updated by frequently posting pictures from their New York vacay.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan with whom she has a teenage son, Arhaan. Post her divorce from Arbaaz, Malaika found love again in Arjun Kapoor. She spoke about finding the courage to trust someone with her heart again in a recent interview. She also commented on the 11-year age gap with Arjun, saying that it doesn't matter in the relationship, but the society hasn't been very kind to them.

Read: Malaika Arora Has a Message for People who Troll Her for Dating Much Younger Arjun Kapoor

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram