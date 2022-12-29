Malaika Arora Reveals Her New Year Plans With Arjun Kapoor, Talks to Sister Amrita Arora About Marriage

Malaika Arora bared her heart out in her first reality show Moving In With Malaika. While she had some really fun moments with her friends and family members who were a part of the show, the actress also had some ugly moments with her sister Amrita Arora. In the latest episode, she gave a surprise visit to her sister in Goa, however, they landed in another fight. They fight over their mother Joyce Arora’s Kangan and Malaika says that she deserves the bangles and would probably get married again.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and is now dating actor Arjun Kapoor after separating from her former husband.

The fight begins after Amrita says that their mother decided to give the Kangan to her favourite daughter-Amrita. When she noticed Malaika’s reaction she offered it to her and said that they can share the bangle but it is coming to Amrita. Malaika then replied, “You keep it. Thank you. You are her favourite daughter, Ammu." Malaika then said that out of the two of them, if anyone decides to get married again then it would be her. She added that she deserves the bangle and not Amrita. She also called Amrita their mother’s chamchi.

Later, the sister-duo was heard talking about Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. When Amrita asked her about their New Year plan, Malaika replied, “Will go somewhere, will do something not quite decided on the whereabouts. I mean there is so much going on any which way. You have been seeing the kind of stress that I am under."

Malaika Arora’s new reality show Moving In With Malaika has been the talk of the town since it premiered earlier this month. From talking about body positivity with Bharti Singh to going on a shopping spree with Karan Johar and unfiltered stand-up to dancing with Nora Fatehi on Chaiyaa Chaiyaa, it has been a treat to watch a little glimpse of Malaika opening about her personality to her fans.

