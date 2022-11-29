Malaika Arora Reveals Her Son Arhaan Khan Will Be a Part of Her Show, Says 'He is Super Excited' | Exclusive

Malaika Arora is ready to open the doors of her house and heart. Malaika, who will be seen making her OTT debut with the show Moving In With Malaika, will give us a sneak peek into her ordinary, yet glamorous life. In an exclusive conversation with News18, the actor explains how the show isn’t a follow reality and will dive into aspects of her life which would make viewers see her “in a different avatar.” The 16-episode Disney+ Hotstar series promises to give fans access to her unfiltered conversations as she also mentioned how she took the plunge into the reality show world.

Excerpts from the interview:

Moving In With Malaika is a space which you haven’t attempted before. What were your initial thoughts on doing the show?

(Thinks), I need some entertainment in life and I needed somebody to move in with me. I think it was a fun idea and a great concept that we all worked and thought about it. It is a space that I’ve never dabbled with so I don’t know what it is like to be on a platform like this, or in a reality space. I’ve been a judge, but never really been on the other side. So I thought, let’s give it a shot.

I’ve dabbled with so much over the years and I thought of throwing myself into the deep end and trying something new. I just wanted to take myself out of that comfort zone and do something completely different. I don’t think anybody has seen anything like this. Yes, we’ve had other reality shows, but most of them have been packaged with many other things. This is me but it’s a journey of sorts. As you go along you’ll see what transpires so this is literally me and me alone.

Tell us more about the show.

The media covers us everywhere. We have the paparazzi culture, so I thought why not take it to the next level? People like a little bit of voyeurism (laughs). It’s a lot of everything including me. We always see the glamour side but there are other aspects also. Like there is an entire bucket list of sorts, which I’ve always wanted to do but never had the opportunity because we are so stuck up in our life and are worried about being judged and what if I upset someone. So shooting for this show has been a lot of fun and in the process, there are certain facets of my life that I have discovered too. There are going to be 16 episodes in total with one episode releasing a week. It was a fun idea and a great concept.

Have you prepared yourself for this emotional journey also that will come along?

I’m having sleepless nights. When I signed up for it, of course, I thought I won’t get into something that I’m not comfortable with or I feel I’m not ready for. But I also feel that put yourself out there because an opportunity like this doesn’t strike every time. The team from Disney+ Hotstar and I came together and kind of co-created this entire show because they don’t know me much. There were a lot of discussions. We had to really sit down, talk about things and get to know each other. The best part of the show is that it’s not staged or scripted, so to speak. It is about being yourself. Situations in the course of the show will be thought about but you have to just be as real as possible. This show is not a follow reality show where the camera will be following me 24*7. There are situations in my life and there are various beats in personal, private and in public space which will be captured.

You mentioned that the show isn’t going to be staged but at the same time, there’s always going to be this constant question about the pretentiousness that comes along with any such thing. Do you have any conscious talking points which will not make the show a fake reality?

Of course, there are a lot of things close to my heart that I am going to speak about. Whether it’s trolling, or whether it is being judged on a daily basis for the choices that you make, the choices that you don’t make, or the way you are. There were a lot of things out there that we don’t ever get a chance to address, which I am going to do on the show without being preachy. I am the last person who will be preachy. I am approaching all of these topics, but in a way where it’s fun and interesting.

How has your son Arhaan Khan reacted to the show?

He is super excited. He told me to go for it. He was very curious about how the show is going to go about. He is going to be a part of the show. I am really looking forward to shooting with him. We still have to shoot a lot and Arhaan is very excited about his part. He is currently abroad studying, so I am waiting for him to come down and shoot with me. He has some amazing ideas of what he wants to do on the show. I think it’s going to be the most interesting part and he has already asked me, ‘Paisa milega na,'(laughs).

Moving in With Malaika will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 5.

