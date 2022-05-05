Malaika Arora Reveals How She Attended Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding After Her Accident: 'It Took Some...'

Malaika Arora might have resumed work briefly after her accident, but the Bollywood diva says she is mentally still fragile. Her car met with an accident on April 2 night on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra and the actress was rushed to the hospital where CT Scan was done and she was kept for observation. Malaika was discharged the next day. In a recent chat with ETimes, she opened up on her ordeal and said that she remembers her family, her beau Arjun Kapoor and everyone rushing in for her.

“It was after about a week that I saw myself in the mirror, finally. The scar was right there on my forehead — a stark reminder of what had happened, of the fragility of life. It wasn’t vanity that came over me at that time. Yes, vanity is crucial in this business, but it was the fact that this scar is a reminder which will stay where I will see it every day. Even though this scar will remind me of what happened, it won’t stop me from getting back to life," she told the publication.

Malaika said on that fateful night, she was praying for two things- one she did not want to die and did not want to lose her eyesight. However, the initial days of her recovery were not easy as she used to be in a daze. Malaika describes her state of that time as ‘autopilot mode".

“I’d be smiling and talking, and I would repeat everything that had happened to people visiting me. I was on autopilot mode. But it wasn’t sinking in. The only time I would shudder was when I’d be alone, reliving those moments. It was beyond scary. In those 15 days after the trauma, I didn’t feel safe sitting in a car. I know this is temporary. Also, I didn’t want constant reminders. I just wanted to be left alone after a point. Initially, I didn’t know the extent of the injury, and I was in shock and couldn’t see clearly. There were shards of glass all over and tiny pieces had gone into my eyes," she shared.

She says that, in times like this, thete’s mental and physical recovery is involved. Despite being strong and feeling perfectly fit physically, her mind is still fragile. She also said that it took some cajoling for attend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding bash, which was the same month as her accident.

“I would say I am a strong person, and that is how I have always been. I feel perfectly fit physically, but my state of mind is still fragile. There is fear, worry and anxiety. It takes cajoling to get me out, anywhere. In fact, it took some cajoling to attend Ranbir and Alia’s wedding bash. More than being in the car, seeing so many people around the car threw me off my game. Now, the minute I sit in a car, I put on the seatbelt, even if I am sitting in the back seat. Until the accident, it hadn’t even crossed my mind that there was a seatbelt behind," she further shared with the publication.

