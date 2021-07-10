Malaika Arora Reveals New Hair Transformation And Her Highlights Are Blonder Than Ever, See Pics

In more recent years, Malaika Arora has been wearing her hair in natural colour, but the actress finally decided to change things up when she went to her favourite salon on Friday. Sharing the pictures of her blonde highlights, Malaika posted on her Instagram story, “New me." She looked gorgeous wearing her hair in loose waves and centred in a middle parting. Malaika’s light golden highlights are a major change from the darker colour that she previously had. Take a look:

On Thursday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account to share a dreamy black-and-white photo of herself. In the picture, Malaika can be seen resting her head on a table as she looks straight into the camera. Needless to say, the diva looks absolutely stunning in the photo. Malaika’s boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor was quick to like the picture.

Malaika recently celebrated her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday in Mumbai. She was among the many who shared a love-filled post for the birthday boy on social media.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora send the Internet into a tizzy every time they make an appearance together or post photos with each other on social media. They made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun’s 34th birthday in 2019 when Malaika had posted a romantic photo of the couple on her account.

Malaika Arora was previously married to film producer and actor Arbaaz Khan. They were married for 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan. Arjun Kapoor often accompanies Malaika Arora to family get-togethers at her mother Joyce Arora’s residence.

