Malaika Arora Reveals Text to Arjun Kapoor, Celebrity Crush in Chat With Milind Soman

Maliaka Arora, who is a judge at the MTV Supermodel of the Year Season 2 with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar, gave a glimpse of her romantic life in the latest episode. The 47-year-old model was seen having a chat with co-judge Milind Soman when he asked her about the last text message to her boyfriend. Malaika, who is dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, said that it was, “Love you too.”

Malaika was earlier married to actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, however the couple ended their marriage in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan Khan. For over two years now, the model has been dating Arjun. Opening up about her idea of romance, Malaika told Milind that she believes in forever and happily ever after.

Malaika also discussed her ideal type and said she likes a guy who is a “little rough around the edges.” She also mentioned that the man should not be too prissy or clean-shaven. She mentioned that the man should be “outrageously flirtatious”.

The model also revealed her biggest turn-off in a man which is the trait of gossiping. Milind also asked Malaika to name one person who knows her inside out, to which she said, “I would definitely say Arjun. He knows me, he gets me, he understands me, he annoys me,” she said.

Malaika showers her love on boyfriend Arjun through comments on his social media posts.

Revealing her celebrity crush in the latest episode, Malaika said that she has an “insane crush” on Daniel Craig. The actor plays the role of British spy James Bond.

Malaika also revealed that her female crush is Bella Hadid.

