Malaika Arora Reveals Who Her 'No 1 Fan' is and It is NOT Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora Reveals Who Her 'No 1 Fan' is and It is NOT Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora cuddle up in this romantic picture.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora cuddle up in this romantic picture.

Malaika Arora has taken to her Instagram Story section to reveal who her number one fan is and to our dismay, it is not her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Entertainment Bureau

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have a strong social media PDA game and their posts are proof of it. The couple is always featured on each other’s social media posts, be it tagging each other on food-related posts or sharing mushy pictures. Some days back, Malaika shared a photo of a corner of her room, which housed a home plant, a table lamp, and a photo frame that had Malaika Arjun in the frame. Arjun, on the other hand, teased his girlfriend with a shirtless photo of his.

Now, Malaika has taken to her Instagram Story section to reveal who her number one fan is and to our dismay, it is not Arjun Kapoor. Then who is her biggest fan? It is literally a fan! The actress shared a boomerang video of a rotating fan on her Instagram story section, and captioned it as, “My no 1 fan…."

48-year old Malaika and 36-year old Arjun, who came out in the open with their relationship in 2019 often face flak due to the age gap between them.

This Valentine’s Day, Arjun had, in an interview with Hindustan Times, talked about how they have grown as a couple and what it takes to stand by his ladylove and deal with all of the hatred that comes their way on social media. Arjun said that they stood by each other throughout this relationship, facing rumours, brickbats, and pointless gossip brought on by social media toxicity. For several days, it was a living hell for them, he said. “Because we were out in the open, she had to deal with a lot, but I admire her for treating me and our relationship with such decency."

Entertainment Bureau

first published:March 09, 2022, 15:49 IST