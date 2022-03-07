Malaika Arora Revisits Chaiyya Chaiyya Days With Her Fans At An Event In Delhi

Malaika Arora is nothing less than a dancing queen. She never fails to impress her fans with her groovy moves. Recently, at an event in the national capital, she made the crowd go crazy over her dance steps to her popular song Chaiyya Chaiyya from film Dil Se.

Malaika was in Delhi for a stage show recently. During the show, she performed to her popular song Chaiyya Chaiyya. Taking to Instagram, paps posted a glimpse of the event. In the pictures shared by Viral Bhayani, Malaika can be seen donning a black blouse with heavy embroidery on the neckline. She paired it with a black dhoti skirt. To complete her look, Malaika chose to have a low pony and a small black bindi on her forehead.

In the photos, Malaika can be seen dancing with the host of the event, Aarti Khetarpal, and other ladies. With a huge smile on her face, she can be seen doing the steps of Chaiyya Chaiyya. Viral Bhayani also posted a video in the end in which we can see Maliaka interacting with the crowd. Along with Malika and Aarti, we can also see actor Hussain hosting the show. Posting the video, Viral Bhayani wrote, “Aarti Khetarpal, Malaika Arora and Hussain getting the crowd grooving to Chaiyya Chaiyya at a show in Delhi.”

Fans loved Malaika’s avatar and showered love below the post. Some called them stunning and others called her hot. Not a doubt that Malaika was acing the black outfit.

Malaika has always been the centre of media attention. She has turned to Yoga and meditation and actively posts her exercising photos and videos on her Instagram handle.She is an inspiration for all the ladies in the 40s that one must stay fit and healthy despite the age. Through her Instagram, she is giving the message that exercising is good for both physical and mental health.

