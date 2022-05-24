CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Malaika Arora Rocks Sexy Crop Top With Blingy Pants For Night Out With Friends; See Pics
1-MIN READ

Malaika Arora Rocks Sexy Crop Top With Blingy Pants For Night Out With Friends; See Pics

Malaika Arora serves a hot look on Tuesday night. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora is raising the temperatures with her latest party look. The actress was seen stepping out with actress Aditi Govitrikar.

It will be safe to say that Malaika Arora can rock any look! On Tuesday night, she set new party look goals with her blingy pants. The paparazzi spotted Malaika step out wearing a pair of blingy denim pants with a sexy white crop top for a night out with her friends. She styled the outfit with a pair of brown pumps and tied her hair back into a high ponytail.

Malaika was spotted with 16 December actress Aditi Govitrikar. The actress was seen wearing a short orange dress for their night out. In the pictures, Malaika made her way out of her Mumbai apartment and posed for the paparazzi while waiting for her friends to join.

Malaika Arora spotted out and about in Mumbai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Aditi Govitrikar spotted with Malaika Arora. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Earlier in the day, Malaika looked like she was craving a beach holiday. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a collage of four photos and shared a couple of gorgeous photos from an exotic location. Sporting a monokini in the pictures, Malaika was seen enjoying underwater diving in the first two pictures of the collage. In the third, Malaika was seen dancing by the shores while the fourth had her taking a splash in the water. She shared the pictures with the caption, “Am a #beachbaby.”

On Monday, Malaika revealed that her son Arhaan Khan has come down to spend some time with his mother. The 19-year-old is currently in the US, pursuing his higher studies. The mother-son duo was pictured by the paparazzi in Mumbai. The 48-year-old embraced summer fashion as she wore a light cotton shirt and shorts co-ord set along with a baseball cap. A video shared on Instagram, shows Arhaan playing with his pet dog Rocky.

Arhaan is Malaika’s son from her marriage with Arbaaz Khan. The actress is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. There were rumours of them tying the knot. However, Arjun seemingly shot them down.

first published:May 24, 2022, 21:37 IST