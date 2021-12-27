Malaika Arora Says 'Consistency Helps One Focus' as She Performs a Difficult Yoga Asana

You will not be dissatisfied if you rely on Malaika Arora for your fitness and fashion needs. Even in her 40s, the fashionista -who frequently makes headlines for her fashion choices, beauty secrets, and workout mantras -remains healthy and fab. Malaika's photographs and videos, in fact, may make anyone declare, "40s never appeared this wonderful!" Another video was recently shared by Malaika, but this time instead of her fitness mantra, her followers got to learn something different.

We've all heard that practice makes the man perfect since we were kids. Not only that, but staying consistent is critical, and this is what Malaika taught us via her recent video on Instagram. The recent video shared by the yoga fanaticshowed her performing a very difficult Yoga posture which required her to stand on her forearms with both legs up. Malaika can be seen resting her body on her forearms and gently raising her legs up in the air while wearing a grey and black sports bra and a pair of gym leggings with the same pattern.

She failed a few times, but with consistent effort and support from her trainer, she was eventually successful in performing the yoga pose. The asana performed by her is called Pinchamayurasana. Malaika who is a firm believer in the saying that perfection is a myth said through her caption that consistency can help anyone focus on progress and achieve the unachievable. Malaika also thanked her trainer Subham Sri, who is a celebrity trainer, for motivating her and helping her reach her full potential as well as pushing her to the limits of her abilities.

Malaika's enthusiasm for yoga is palpable. As per Malaika, it also inspired her to become an entrepreneur and open a yoga class primarily for women, thus the name Diva studio. She began as the studio's face, but after a few conversations with the brain behind the studio and yoga entrepreneur, Sarvesh, she decided to give it her all.

