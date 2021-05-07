Actress Malaika Arora says she always wished she had a daughter to share her things with. Malaika opened up on the subject when made a guest appearance in a recent episode of the dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4". After the performance of contestant Florina Gogoi, the actress picked up the six-year-old in her arms and spoke about how she has always wanted a daughter.

“Main tumhe ghar leke jaun kya? I have a son at home… For a long time, I have been saying, ‘kaash meri ek beti bhi hoti’. I have such beautiful shoes and clothes, and no one is there to wear them!" said Malaika and also asked for a hug and a kiss from Florina.

Florina performed to the 1980s’ number “Disco Station", sung by Asha Bhosle. Malaika, too, joined Florina on the stage during the dance.

The Bollywood diva has a son, Arhaan, with former husband Arbaaz Khan. Malaika recently featured in the fourth episode of the celebrity cooking show “Star Vs Food". She cooked her all-time favourite comfort food, Malabar fish curry, for her close ones including sister Amrita Arora, and friends Preeta Sukhtankar and Sarvesh Shashi.

