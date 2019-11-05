Take the pledge to vote

Malaika Arora Says She Faced Colour Bias in Industry, Was Categorized as 'Dark-Skinned'

Speaking to Neha Dhupia in her radio show, Malaika shared the time she entered the industry, colour bias was very prevalent.

IANS

Updated:November 5, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
Malaika Arora Says She Faced Colour Bias in Industry, Was Categorized as 'Dark-Skinned'
File photo of Malaika Arora.

Actress Malaika Arora says she faced bias in the industry when she entered showbiz because of her dark skin tone.

"I came at a time in the business when this whole thing about dark-skinned, fair-skinned was so prevalent and I was always put into the dark-skinned category so that was always there initially so ya that bias was always there," Malaika said.

Malaika, known for her dancing numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal and Munni Badnaam Hui, expressed her views in an episode of Neha Dhupia's "#NoFilterNeha Season 4".

The mother-of-one, who is often in news for her relationship status with actor Arjun Kapoor, also said that she doesn't care about trolls.

"Personally, I care a damn. I really I mean if I have to say as crudely, I care a f**k. The only thing that comes to mind is that I just feel bad for people out there who talk or behave a certain way. I mean like you gotta be really messed up in your head or you gotta be really low self-esteem or its gotta be some sort of you know for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty," she said.

"I mean you really gotta have a lot of issues with yourself to be doing just because you have a platform. And you're faceless so you think its your birthright. I look at it that way. I feel really bad for them," Malaika added.

