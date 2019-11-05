Malaika Arora Says She Faced Colour Bias in Industry, Was Categorized as 'Dark-Skinned'
Speaking to Neha Dhupia in her radio show, Malaika shared the time she entered the industry, colour bias was very prevalent.
File photo of Malaika Arora.
Actress Malaika Arora says she faced bias in the industry when she entered showbiz because of her dark skin tone.
"I came at a time in the business when this whole thing about dark-skinned, fair-skinned was so prevalent and I was always put into the dark-skinned category so that was always there initially so ya that bias was always there," Malaika said.
Malaika, known for her dancing numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal and Munni Badnaam Hui, expressed her views in an episode of Neha Dhupia's "#NoFilterNeha Season 4".
The mother-of-one, who is often in news for her relationship status with actor Arjun Kapoor, also said that she doesn't care about trolls.
"Personally, I care a damn. I really I mean if I have to say as crudely, I care a f**k. The only thing that comes to mind is that I just feel bad for people out there who talk or behave a certain way. I mean like you gotta be really messed up in your head or you gotta be really low self-esteem or its gotta be some sort of you know for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty," she said.
"I mean you really gotta have a lot of issues with yourself to be doing just because you have a platform. And you're faceless so you think its your birthright. I look at it that way. I feel really bad for them," Malaika added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Says She Faced Colour Bias in Industry, Was Categorized as 'Dark-Skinned'
- Same-Sex Couple from India and France Has Destination Wedding in Jaisalmer
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Launched: Features, Price and More
- Scientists Spot the Tiniest Black Hole with Lowest Mass Which is 3.3 Times the Sun
- Want to Protect Your Child From The 999 AQI Air? Here Are Some Air Purifiers