Malaika Arora Says She Makes Arjun Kapoor Look Good on Their 'Surreal' New York Vacation

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Malaika Arora Says She Makes Arjun Kapoor Look Good on Their 'Surreal' New York Vacation

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have now become more open.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Malaika Arora Says She Makes Arjun Kapoor Look Good on Their 'Surreal' New York Vacation
Image: Instagram
Loading...

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple has been photographed together several times. After many subtle hints on social media, the duo seemingly made their relationship Instagram official. Since then, the couple who is currently on a vacation in New York has gone full throttle with social media PDA. Be it posing with each other or dropping cheesy comments on each other's pictures, the two have got their social media game strong.

Arjun on Thursday night shared a string of photographs on Instagram from his "surreal" vacation in New York. He captioned the images: "It's been a surreal holiday. Thank you, New York, till we meet again (and we shall)... New York life, vacay vibes, street art." Rushing to the comment section, actress Malaika Arora took the credit of his stunning pictures and commented: "I make you look good."

gjk

Malaika had on Wednesday even shared a post on love, tagging Arjun on it.

"'Right Lovers'. The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. they will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar," Malaika shared in an Instagram story.

The two also made sure to pay a visit to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. On Thursday evening, Kapoor took to Twitter to share a picture from their meeting. In the picture, the four of them can be seen happily posing together for the camera.

On the big screen, Arjun will next be seen in Panipat, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram