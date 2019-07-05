Malaika Arora Says She Makes Arjun Kapoor Look Good on Their 'Surreal' New York Vacation

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple has been photographed together several times. After many subtle hints on social media, the duo seemingly made their relationship Instagram official. Since then, the couple who is currently on a vacation in New York has gone full throttle with social media PDA. Be it posing with each other or dropping cheesy comments on each other's pictures, the two have got their social media game strong.

Arjun on Thursday night shared a string of photographs on Instagram from his "surreal" vacation in New York. He captioned the images: "It's been a surreal holiday. Thank you, New York, till we meet again (and we shall)... New York life, vacay vibes, street art." Rushing to the comment section, actress Malaika Arora took the credit of his stunning pictures and commented: "I make you look good."

Malaika had on Wednesday even shared a post on love, tagging Arjun on it.

"'Right Lovers'. The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. they will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar," Malaika shared in an Instagram story.

The two also made sure to pay a visit to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. On Thursday evening, Kapoor took to Twitter to share a picture from their meeting. In the picture, the four of them can be seen happily posing together for the camera.

On the big screen, Arjun will next be seen in Panipat, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

Follow @News18Movies for more