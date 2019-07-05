Malaika Arora Says She Makes Arjun Kapoor Look Good on Their 'Surreal' New York Vacation
After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have now become more open.
Image: Instagram
After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple has been photographed together several times. After many subtle hints on social media, the duo seemingly made their relationship Instagram official. Since then, the couple who is currently on a vacation in New York has gone full throttle with social media PDA. Be it posing with each other or dropping cheesy comments on each other's pictures, the two have got their social media game strong.
Arjun on Thursday night shared a string of photographs on Instagram from his "surreal" vacation in New York. He captioned the images: "It's been a surreal holiday. Thank you, New York, till we meet again (and we shall)... New York life, vacay vibes, street art." Rushing to the comment section, actress Malaika Arora took the credit of his stunning pictures and commented: "I make you look good."
Malaika had on Wednesday even shared a post on love, tagging Arjun on it.
"'Right Lovers'. The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. they will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar," Malaika shared in an Instagram story.
The two also made sure to pay a visit to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. On Thursday evening, Kapoor took to Twitter to share a picture from their meeting. In the picture, the four of them can be seen happily posing together for the camera.
On the big screen, Arjun will next be seen in Panipat, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Qualification Scenarios: Mission Impossible For Pakistan
- Stranger Things Season 3 Review: '80s Teen Romance Threatened by Looming Dangers From Upside Down
- The Nokia 9 PureView With 5 Cameras Will Launch in India Soon: Everything You Need to Know
- Users Have Already Spent $40 Billion on Apps This Year; Tinder is The Highest Earning App Globally
- Bottle Cap Challenge: McLaren P1 to BMW, Automotive Fans Share Stunt Videos on Internet’s Newest Craze
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s