Malaika Arora Says There is no Marriage on the Cards Right Now

Ever since Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have come out in the open about there relationship, there have been reports making rounds that the couple may tie the knot sooner than later. Even after Arjun had earlier trashed such reports in an interview with Filmfare when he said, “I am not getting married," rumour mills have been on an overdrive when it comes to the lovebirds of B-town.

However, in a recent interview with Zoom TV, Malaika reiterated Arjun's stance about their relationship when she said that marriage was not on the cards for them right now. Sharing her marriage plans, Malaika told the host, "Well, that now... I guess in the business, not just me, I think everybody is at the receiving end of all of this. So its not just me. No one is spared of this kind of conjecture, so to speak. So yeah, like you said there is no marriage on the cards right now."

Watch Malaika trash wedding rumours with Arjun here:

Malaika and Arjun were recently at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM), where they enjoyed some quality time together, with the likes of Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar joining in on the fun as well. Before that the duo were in New York to ring in Arjun's birthday.

See pics from their travel diaries here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.