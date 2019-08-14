Take the pledge to vote

Malaika Arora Says There is no Marriage on the Cards Right Now

While appearing on an interview with an entertainment channel, Malaika Arora cleared the air on her marriage with Arjun Kapoor.

August 14, 2019
Malaika Arora Says There is no Marriage on the Cards Right Now
Image of Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Ever since Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have come out in the open about there relationship, there have been reports making rounds that the couple may tie the knot sooner than later. Even after Arjun had earlier trashed such reports in an interview with Filmfare when he said, “I am not getting married," rumour mills have been on an overdrive when it comes to the lovebirds of B-town.

However, in a recent interview with Zoom TV, Malaika reiterated Arjun's stance about their relationship when she said that marriage was not on the cards for them right now. Sharing her marriage plans, Malaika told the host, "Well, that now... I guess in the business, not just me, I think everybody is at the receiving end of all of this. So its not just me. No one is spared of this kind of conjecture, so to speak. So yeah, like you said there is no marriage on the cards right now."

Watch Malaika trash wedding rumours with Arjun here:

Malaika and Arjun were recently at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM), where they enjoyed some quality time together, with the likes of Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar joining in on the fun as well. Before that the duo were in New York to ring in Arjun's birthday.

See pics from their travel diaries here:

View this post on Instagram

“Where the streets have no name” #u2#bono#joshuatree

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

Celebrating 4th of July .....#nyc

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

