Malaika Arora Says 'This is a Way of Life' on International Yoga Day, Asks Fans to 'Just Start'

Malaika Arora is one of the biggest proponents of yoga in Bollywood. The actress, who has inspired many with her fit lifestyle, wished her followers on International Yoga Day in a unique way. The co-founder of Diva Yoga reiterated their motto to ‘just start’ in a Reel video she posted on Instagram in the morning of Yoga Day.

The Reel showed Malaika in a swimming pool wearing a neon co-ord and white cap. Addressing the viewers, the 47-year-old says, “Do yoga, or don’t do yoga. Believe us, or don’t believe us. Breathe, or don’t breathe. Take care of your mental health, or don’t. All we ask you, is to start. Happy international day of yoga.”

In the caption she wrote, “For me, it’s another day. For me, this is a way of life. However, all I ask you is #juststart. Happy international day of yoga.” The video also shows Malaika doing some yoga poses. Take a look:

The Bollywood diva has often spoken about her love for yoga and how it has helped her lead a better life, and so she makes it a point to talk about it as well. “It goes with the person that I am, and my personality,” Malaika told News18 in an interview on Yoga Day last year. “It reflects the person that I am, I feel I do full justice to the fact that I promote and believe in fitness and wellness. Purely because it comes very naturally, it’s not put on, it’s very organic. It’s a part and parcel of my life. And I think that comes across,” she elaborates.

“I’m doing it for myself. I’m glad if I can motivate people, I’m very happy if I can be an inspiration, if people see something and say, mereko bhi aisa kuch karna hai. That’s fantastic. But honestly, for me being fit, and for me being a certain way, I do it for my personal satisfaction. I do it so that I am happy. I want to be a certain way and I want to feel a certain way,” she explained.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV | JAC Board Exam Results