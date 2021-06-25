Malaika Arora Sends Birthday Wishes to Her 'Lola' Karisma Kapoor, Drops Throwback Pics

Karisma Kapoor who turned 47 on June 25, is having a gala birthday celebration with her girl gang. Actress Malaika Arora, who along with her sister Amrita Arora share a close bond with the birthday girl and her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to social media to wish her on this special day. Malaika shared a picture of their gang on her Instagram stories, in which all the four gorgeous ladies can be seen dressed in black, and wrote, “It’s our lals/lola/lalva birthday…happy birthday darling (sic)."

In a separate story, she posted another throwback picture with her squad, and wrote, “Love you lolo…eternally graceful and beautiful (sic)."

Malaika’s sister, too, wished the actress on her birthday by penning an adorable note for her. Sharing a picture of their group, she wrote, “Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor ! May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine 🍷🍷🍷 #famjam #onlylove love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories to shower love on Karisma.

Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi wished her as well.

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra wished his ‘dearest and most favourite Lolo’ by dropping a series of gorgeous pictures of Karisma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma made her digital debut and come back in 2020 with the AltBalaji series Mentalhood. The show also starred Tilottama Shome, Shruti Seth, Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla, Sandhya Mridul among others.

