Malaika Arora Sends Internet Wild As She Flaunts Her Sexy Cleavage in Extreme Plunging Gown, Watch

She is currently busy acing the latest trends at award functions and if Malaika Arora’s looks are anything to go by- cleavages are IN this season. The Bollywood diva bared her ample cleavage yet again as she stepped out on the red carpet of an award ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Malaika opted to wear a striking body-hugging plunging gown, which showcased her sexy curves with its daring neckline. The outfit was from the shelves of French haute couture fashion designer Alexandre Vauthier. Accessorising her look with a stunning diamond necklace, Malaika ensured all eyes were on her. She completed her look with a high ponytail and a pair of black heels, along with a golden clutch. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Malaika often grabs the headlines for her romance with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. They have been dating each other for over three years now. During his Koffee With Karan 7 appearance, Arjun shared revealed that they two are not planning to tie the knot soon. He mentioned that he would want to focus on his career as of now and said, “I wanted to focus on my career. I would like to see where I am going…I would really like to be, professionally, a little more stable. And I am not talking financially, I am talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I am happy, I can make my partner happy.”

