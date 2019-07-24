Malaika Arora Sends Temperatures Soaring in Bikini As She Spends Some Chill Out Time on Beach

In case you didn't know, Malaika Arora is currently on a very lavish vacation with a bunch of her closest friends. And, the Bollywood diva has been actively sharing inside glimpses into her exotic getaway on Instagram.

In the pictures, Malaika can be seen making the most of her time by chilling on the beaches of Maldives with her friends. In one of the photographs, Malaika can be seen wearing a Fendi bikini as she sits by the beach with her pals. The picture was shared by celebrity stylist Tanvi Ghavri on her Instagram.

Malaika's friend and makeup artist Mehak Oberoi also shared a series of photos from their vacation as the girl squad took turns on a swing hanging over the blue waters of Maldives beach. "I absolutely love being weird with you," read Mehak's caption. To which, Malaika wrote, "From one weirdo to another."

Before Maldives, Malaika was in New York with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor for his birthday. The duo, who kept their relationship under the wraps for a very long time, made it public during the trip.

Malaika shared a romantic picture from New York where she was celebrating Arjun Kapoor's 34th birthday and captioned it, "Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor... Love and happiness always.” (sic)

Follow @News18Movies for more