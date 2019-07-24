Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Malaika Arora Sends Temperatures Soaring in Bikini As She Spends Some Chill Out Time on Beach

Malaika Arora recently jetted off on a tropical vacation to Maldives with a bunch of her closest friends.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Malaika Arora Sends Temperatures Soaring in Bikini As She Spends Some Chill Out Time on Beach
Image courtesy: Instagram/Malaika Arora
Loading...

In case you didn't know, Malaika Arora is currently on a very lavish vacation with a bunch of her closest friends. And, the Bollywood diva has been actively sharing inside glimpses into her exotic getaway on Instagram.

In the pictures, Malaika can be seen making the most of her time by chilling on the beaches of Maldives with her friends. In one of the photographs, Malaika can be seen wearing a Fendi bikini as she sits by the beach with her pals. The picture was shared by celebrity stylist Tanvi Ghavri on her Instagram.

Malaika's friend and makeup artist Mehak Oberoi also shared a series of photos from their vacation as the girl squad took turns on a swing hanging over the blue waters of Maldives beach. "I absolutely love being weird with you," read Mehak's caption. To which, Malaika wrote, "From one weirdo to another."

View this post on Instagram

Island life💫🌈

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on

View this post on Instagram

#island girl ..... happy Sunday 🌈

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Before Maldives, Malaika was in New York with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor for his birthday. The duo, who kept their relationship under the wraps for a very long time, made it public during the trip.

Malaika shared a romantic picture from New York where she was celebrating Arjun Kapoor's 34th birthday and captioned it, "Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor... Love and happiness always.” (sic)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram