Malaika Arora Sets the Internet on Fire in Stunning Black Saree, Watch

Malaika Arora is known for setting the internet on fire with her sizzling photos. Taking the tradition forward with new Instagram Reels, Malaika posted a video of herself taking part in the transition reel trend. Dishing out the ultimate diva vibes, Malika looked cool and chic in her blue bralette and grey yoga pants and a pair of black sunglasses. In the next part of the transition video, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress can be seen wearing a gorgeous black saree looking dreamy and mesmerizing.

The black saree is adorned with embroidery and lace detailing which she paired with a matching black full-sleeve blouse featuring sheer details on its sleeve and neck. The saree was adorned with embellishments throughout. Malika opted for subtle makeup with glittery eyeliner, nude tint on the lips, blushed cheeks, and a touch of highlighter. She chose minimal accessories and chose to wear square-shaped earrings with red stones to add some contrast to her black ensemble.

She captioned the Instagram Reels with “Ok let’s do this”.

The short video soon sent the internet into a frenzy. Malaika’s friends and fans praised her and appreciated her fashion game. Her makeup artist, Mallika Bhat and choreographer Geeta Kapur dropped fire and heart emojis. Her fans also showered her with love and wrote comments like, “This saree is amazing”, “Oh My God so hot!”, and “Ohhh outstanding”.

The actress also shared BTS of her gorgeous look. In one of her Instagram Stories, the beauty queen can be seen with her eye makeup, while in the other she can be seen posing in front of a mirror in her workout clothes with her makeup artist in the background.

Malaika sported this gorgeous black saree look for the Diwali bash of designer Manish Malhotra which was a star-studded affair. While social media is replete with photos from the extravagant Diwali event, it was Malaika Arora’s black saree that was a sure head-turner.

