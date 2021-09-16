Malaika Arora Sets the Internet on Fire With Glamorous Pics From Latest Photoshoot

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is always on top of her fashion game. The supermodel has a very active social media presence, and often shares glimpses of her life with her 13 million fans. Malaika always looks stunning, especially when she dons an ultra-glam avatar for her photoshoots. The diva recently shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot, which sent the internet into a frenzy. Malaika shared two posts which quickly went viral on Instagram.

In the first set of pictures, Malaika can be seen stunning in a purple co-ord set. She could be seen posing with a black fur bag. In the captions, she credited her team behind her glammed up look.

She also shared another set of pictures where she gave a better view of her make-up. The supermodel can be seen in smoky eyeshadow and nude lip.

Malaika often shares stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. She shared a couple of pictures wearing a stunning holographic gown for a photoshoot.

She also shared a couple of pictures in a stunning golden gown from the promo of Supermodel of the Year 2.

On the work front Malaika was last seen in Supermodel of the Year 2 with Anusha Dandekar and Milind Soman. She recently judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. She also made special appearances in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as well as the cooking show Star Vs Food.

