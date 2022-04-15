Malaika Arora Shares 1st Pic Since Accident, Treats Fans With Stunning Selfie But Hides Injury Under Cap

The otherwise active Malaika Arora took a break from the spotlight after she met with an accident earlier this month. The actress was involved in a car accident outside of Mumbai and was rushed to the hospital immediately after. Reports suggested she had sustained minor injuries to her head. Although the actress spoke about her accident last week, it is only now that she shared a picture of herself.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Malaika was seen wearing a black top and posing for a bold selfie. She styled the top with a denim cap, hiding her injury underneath it. Malaika shared the picture with a sticker reading, “Healing."

Last week, Malaika broke her silence about the accident. Sharing a picture from what seems to be her recent trip to the US, Maliaka said that the past few days have been like a scene from a film and expressed her gratitude towards the hospital, friends and family who was by her side following the accident.

“I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally ofcourse the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most," she said.

As per the statement issued by Apollo Hospital, Malaika had no major injury. CT Scan was done and the actress was kept at the hospital only for observation. “Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow," the statement read. Malaika was visited by Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan’s sister Alvira, and Kareena Kapoor, among others after the accident.

