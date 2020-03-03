Malaika Arora Shares Airport Fashion Meme on Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the growing concern over coronavirus outbreak across the world, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has shared a meme comparing the airport look of people in normal days and the present.

Malaika shared a airport fashion 2019 vs airport fashion 2020 meme on her Instagram stories and joked about how people were literally covering themselves up with materials of clothes and protective gear as coronavirus continues to spread.

Check out the coronavirus meme shared by Malaika below:

Only recently, actress Deepika Padukone called off her plans to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week owing to the global coronavirus outbreak.

In the latest update, on Tuesday, six fresh cases of suspected coronavirus with high viral load were detected in Agra besides one in Lucknow. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, there is at least one case in Delhi, one in Telangana and one in Jaipur, where a traveler from Italy showed signs, reported IANS.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people not to panic and "work together". He also tweeted a poster highlighting basic hygiene like washing hands frequently and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth to prevent the spread of the virus.

There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. pic.twitter.com/sRRPQlMdtr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

