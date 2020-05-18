Malaika Arora Shares Beach Vacay Boomerang With Hopeful Note

Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has shared a throwback boomerang video from her beach vacation. She shared the video with a positive and hopeful caption in which the Bollywood diva has stated that the world will boomerang out of this crisis.







She can be seen clad in a white outfit in the clip. In terms of accessories, she is wearing round sunglasses and her hair are tied in a bun.







In the boomerang video, she can be seen playfully spinning. Captioning her post, she wrote, “Spinning in the sun, dragging my feet only to comeback where I started from. The world too will boomerang from this 'out of control spin' and the sun of hope and happiness will shine on all of us again. #anewdawn #anewday #stayhomestaysafe"

The post, till now, has garnered more than two lakh views and the comments sections is filled with her fans and followers appreciating her appearance in the video. Quite a few people have commented saying, “fabulous,” “awesome”, “amazing” while some have dropped in red heart emoji, fire emoji and the kiss emoji in the comments.







Currently, Malaika is isolating in her Mumbai apartment with her pet Casper and son Arhaan. She is actively sharing things that she has been doing in isolation as well as photos and videos from the past.