Malaika Arora Shares Cute Pic of Son Arhaan Khan with Their Pet Dog Casper

Malaika Arora keeps her friends close and family closer. The diva shares glimpses of special memories and important events on her social media. She and her sister, Amrita, as fans know, are inseparable. The actress cherishes her son, Arhaan Khan and their dog, Casper more than anything. In a new Instagram upload, Malaika pretty much sums up that. Arhaan is sitting with their pet pooch in his lap. He is wearing a white vest and a cap as he seems oblivious to the camera clicking. Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote, "My loves, my life, my everything, Arhaan Khan, casper."

Within no time, the comments section was filled with lots of love from the diva’s friends and fans.Dia Mirza commented on the post saying, "Malla! Is this this same little boy? How fast they grow up." Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan wrote: "Best." Celebrity fitness trainer said, “Sooooooo handsome. Tell him I need new gossip.”Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor, expressed their reactions by leaving heart emojis under the post. Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor also send some love to the adorable photo.

Instagram is not new to the special bond between Malaika, Arhaan and Casper. Last year, in November, the actress marked her son’s 18th birthday, with a special post. The photo featured Casper wedged between the birthday boy and Malaika. In the caption, Malaika wrote, "All mine."

During the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown last year, Malaika spent most of her time with Arhaan and Casper at home. One of the most endearing posts shared on her Instagram profile was captioned, “Centre of our universe. Casper, Arhaan Khan.” It was a candid moment of the three enjoying each other’s company in the balcony of the actress’ home.

Malaika will soon be back as the judge of the TV reality show Supermodel Of The Year 2. Joining her as co-judges are Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. Malaika also judged India's Best Dancer alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here