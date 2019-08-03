Malaika Arora Shares Details About Her Relationship and Marriage Plans with Arjun Kapoor

It is only recently that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor came out and talked about their relationship. On Arjun's 34th birthday, the actress-model seemingly made their relationship Instagram official with an adorable post. Soon after, the two were bombarded with questions about their wedding plans.

The Internet was rife with rumours that the two might tie the know this year. However, putting an end to such speculations, Malaika in a recent interview said that no marriage is on the cards right now. She also said that at present she is in a happy space both personally and professionally.

"I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business (showbiz), everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now," she told Zoom TV.

She also acknowledged that media has been very patient with the couple and she's thankful to them. "Media has been very patient, understanding and very pro. I have to be grateful to them because they been really understanding. In terms of trolls, that’s a different section altogether, people confuse that," said Malaika.

Likewise, in an interview with Filmfare, Arjun has credited media for the way it respected the couple's personal space and did not purposely irk them by writing or asking anything and everything.

"We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable," Arjun said.

He also had a similar answer about his marriage to Malaika. Arjun told PTI, "I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage?"

Malaika and Arjun were first linked in 2017 and they continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then.

