Malaika Arora Shares First Instagram Post After Accident: 'Last Few Days Have Been Unbelievable'

Almost a week after Malaika Arora met with a road accident, the actress took to her official Instagram account and expressed gratitude to those who helped her at that time of emergency. Malaika penned a long heartwarming note and addressed those who helped as her ‘guardian angels’.

“The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff," she wrote.

Malaika Arora also thanked her doctors for ensuring her safety and care. She then acknowledged her family, friends, team members and fans for sending her wishes at her time of need. “My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally of course the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most," Malaika wrote.

Malaika Arora concluded by sharing her health update. She mentioned that she’s on road to recovery and will be back to work soon. “A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!" she concluded.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora’s car met with an accident on April 2 night on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra. The actress was returning from Pune after attending a fashion show. She was rushed to the hospital where CT Scan was done and the actress was kept for observation. Malaika was discharged the next day.

