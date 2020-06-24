Malaika Arora Shares Funny Post-quarantine Meme and it is Absolutely Relatable

During the lockdown, Malaika Arora made sure to keep her Instagram timeline lively and treated her fans with glimpses from her routine almost on a daily basis. From acing complex yoga postures to taking fashion motivation from BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan to spending some quality time with son Ahaan and pet Casper, Malaika social media has been a treat for her fans.

She also shares with them some relatable and funny post lockdown memes. Taking to her Instagram story, she posted a meme on how dressing up would feel like once everything goes back to normal. The hilarious post is absolutely relatable, to say the least.

Take a look:

Malaika is isolating in her Mumbai apartment with son Arhaan. Earlier this month, a resident of Malaika's building tested positive for COVID 19, following which her building was sealed on June 8. However, the Bollywood actress continued to spread positivity during the pandemic.

Recently, Malaika shared her various stages of lockdown in a hilarious new post on social media. She took to Instagram, where she shared a photo collage of four images of herself.

In the first picture, Malaika is seen playing with her hair, the second features her flaunting flawless skin, the third picture has her hair on her face and in the fourth she is seen lying in bed.

"My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane," Malaika captioned the image.

Follow @News18Movies for more

