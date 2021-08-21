Malaika Arora Shares Glimpse of Her Romantic Saturday With Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor; See Pic

Arjun Kapoor has shared a gorgeous photo of Malaika Arora on his Instagram account. The duo, who has been together for several years now, often goes out on brief romantic getaways during the weekends. On Saturday, Arjun captured his ladylove on his camera and posted the beautiful monochrome photo on his Instagram story.

Malaika reposted the photo clicked by Arjun on her Instagram story and simply captioned it with a red heart emoji. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor went public with their relationship in 2019 after keeping it under wraps for a long time.

In an earlier post, Malaika can be seen promoting her own delivery-only food service ‘Nude Bowls’, which has a bold and tempting menu that’s super healthy and nutritious.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the most talked-about couple of B-Town. The duo often creates a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures. After much speculation and rumours, they finally confirmed their relationship in 2019. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his relationship with Malaika and the bond they share. Calling Malaika his girlfriend, he revealed that she knows him better than anyone.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and has a son, Arhaan with him. Meanwhile, Arjun has been making headlines recently for buying a luxurious sky-villa next to Malaika’s house in Bandra. Reportedly, the actor has spent nearly Rs 20 to 23 crore for this 4BHK sea-facing property.

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in his kitty. He also has Mohit Suri’s directorial Ek Villain with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here