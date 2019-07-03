Take the pledge to vote

Malaika Arora dedicates Post to Arjun Kapoor, Says 'Right Lover will Never Cause Anxiety'

Since they confessed their love in public, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dedicating social media posts to each other.

July 3, 2019
Malaika Arora dedicates Post to Arjun Kapoor, Says 'Right Lover will Never Cause Anxiety'
Days after admitting to being in a relationship, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor can't stop gushing about each other on social media. From the moment Arjun declared his love for Malaika in public, they have been practically inseparable, and they're pretty much the star of one another’s Instagram feed at this point.

Despite the negativity they sometimes face from online trolls due to their age difference, Malaika and Arjun's romantic moments on Instagram show how happy they are together.

Malaika, who is currently in New York with Arjun, shared a heartfelt post on her account, tagging Arjun."'Right Lovers'. The quote read, "The right lover will never cause anxiety. you will feel at peace. they will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar," reads the post.

This comes after Malaika shared a romantic post for the actor in honour of his 34th birthday. Alongside posting the picture, Malaika wrote: "Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always." (sic)

Earlier in May, during an interview with Filmfare, Arjun had spilled the beans on his relationship with Malaika and how the two eventually felt comfortable in coming out in the open about their equation. "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity," he said while admitting to his love for her.

Malaika and Arjun were first linked in 2017 and they continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then. In fact, there have been persistent rumours that the two were planning to tie the knot this year.

However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot.

"I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage?" Arjun told PTI.

