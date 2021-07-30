CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Movies» Malaika Arora Shares Gorgeous Pic, Reveals Her 'Feel Good' Food
Malaika Arora Shares Gorgeous Pic, Reveals Her 'Feel Good' Food

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora shared a gorgeous picture of herself with some tips to eat healthy.

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself. And, in the caption of the post she shared some tips to eat healthy. She wrote, “Yes! This is exactly how I wish to feel every time I take a bite of my food - happy, excited, and satisfied that I made the right choice."

She continued, “Being a foodie, I love to eat. While the occasional binge on desserts and greasy food does entice me but I usually prefer wholesome food that makes me feel good and keeps me going through the day. A meal as simple as a crunchy salad or a warm curry rice bowl can do the trick too, as long as its tasty and enjoyable. Can you tell me what kind of food makes you feel good about yourself? #WhatMalaikaEats #MalaikasFoodMantra #DeliciousEats #HealthyFood #Wellness #HealthyEating #GoodFood #HappyFood #HappyMood."

In an earlier post, Malaika shared new promo of Supermodel of the Year season 2. Malaika can be seen introducing herself. She said, “Malaika Arora, mother and supermodel." She could then be seen striking stunning poses in the video.

She will judge the reality show with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar, who also featured in the show in season one.

first published:July 30, 2021, 16:19 IST