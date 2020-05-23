Malaika Arora Shares 'Kaftan Tales' as She Takes Fashion Inspiration from Kareena Kapoor

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan listed down, messy hair and Kaftan as one of her summer essentials. Now, taking inspiration from her best friend, Malaika Arora has 'swapped her gym wears' with Kaftan.

Sharing her lockdown look, Malaika posted a picture and a boomerang video of herself on Instagram. For the day, the actress can be seen wearing a comfortable printed kaftan and flaunting her blow-dried hair and radiant skin with 'no-makeup'.

"Yeah my bebo ,, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans , blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no make up in lockdown," she wrote tagging Kareena.

Sometime later, Kareena shared her post on her Instagram story and wrote, "The only thing you haven't replaced is juice for wine.”

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, both Kareena and Malaika have been sharing pictures from their previous vacations.

Recently Malaika shared a video with a positive and hopeful caption in which she stated that the world will boomerang out of this crisis soon. Playfully spinning in the video, Malaika captioned it as, “Spinning in the sun, dragging my feet only to comeback where I started from. The world too will boomerang from this 'out of control spin' and the sun of hope and happiness will shine on all of us again. #anewdawn #anewday #stayhomestaysafe"

Kareena, on the other hand, shared a few throwback pictures from her vacation with friends, Kareena wrote: "Sundays are for daydreaming and reminiscing the fondest memories. #MissYouGuysALittleMore."

