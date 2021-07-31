Malaika Arora Shares Photos From Supermodel of the Year 2 Promo Shoot; Farah Khan Has This to Say

Malaika Arora, who will be next seen judging the reality show Supermodel of the Year season 2, took to Instagram to share some dazzling photos from the promotion shoot of the show. In the photos, she looks as gorgeous as ever as she flaunts her golden gown with a high slit on the front. She has left her long hair untied, and completed her looks with subtle makeup. Take a look at her photos.

Taking to the comment section, her industry friend and colleague, filmmaker Farah Khan commented, “Faaab pic kams’

The diva will judge the show with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar, who also featured in the show in season one.

A couple of days back, the official Instagram account of MTV India had also shared a promo video featuring the actress. The caption of the video read, “It’s not going to be easy to impress this Diva! The queen of the ramp returns to MTV Supermodel of the Year Season."

Malaika also recently shared a trailer of the show. She captioned it, “Be unapologetically you."

Malaika has a very active social media presence. She often shares glimpses of her personal and professional lives with her 13 million followers. On the work front, she recently judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. She also made special appearances in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as well as the cooking show Star Vs Food.

