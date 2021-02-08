Malaika Arora Shares Pics of People Crowding Bandra's Bandstand, Expresses Concern Over Covid-19

Bollywood’s dancing star Malaika Arora was in for a shock on Sunday as she witnessed massive crowds of Mumbaikars gathering for an outing at the famous Bandra Bandstand. The 47-year-old shared the picture of the sight on her Instagram story on Sunday and captioned it as “COVID or no COVID??”

Although the strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of coronavirus have been relaxed, it is still advised that people maintain social distancing and wear face masks.

Malaika too was infected with the coronavirus last year in September. The actress remained self-isolated at her home since she was asymptomatic.

Malaika also shared a picture from her quarantine days back in September when she could not meet her son Arhaan Khan and pet dog. Captioning the post, Malaika wrote that love knows no boundaries and even with their social distancing and self-quarantine in place, she still found a way to check in on each other, see each other and talk. She mentioned that even though her heart breaks to not be able to hug her son and pet doggo for some time, just looking at their sweet faces gives her so much courage and energy to go through the recovery process. The actress mentioned that the tough times like these too shall pass.

Malaika did recover from the coronavirus and shared an Instagram post expressing her gratitude to all those who helped and supported her during the tough time. Dressed in her pyjamas and face mask Malaika wrote that she is out and about as she finally came out of her room after several days. She said that just coming out of her room felt like an outing in itself. She mentioned that she feels blessed to have overcome the virus with minimum pain and discomfort and thanked her doctors for their medical guidance. Maliaka also thanked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for making the process hassle-free and her family for their support and to all her friends, neighbours and fans for their good wishes and strength.

These days Malaika is back to her intense yoga practising and is often spotted by the paparazzi in her gym wear.