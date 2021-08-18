Malaika Arora Shares Selfie From Her Makeup Room, Reveals When She Goes to Sleep

Malaika Arora is never off duty it seems. The actress shared a picture of herself on her Instagram Stories and gave us a glimpse of the kind of hectic schedule she leads on a normal day. The actress, who keeps sharing sneak peeks from her personal and professional life with her Instafam, shared another update and looks like when we wake up, it’s her time to go to bed. She shared a selfie that seems to be from the makeup room from one of the sets of the TV shows that she is currently a part of. In one of the pictures, Malaika can be seen posing in front of her makeup room mirror with all kinds of makeup accessories lined up in front of her. In another picture, she shared the final look post makeup and dedicated just one word to the selfie, perfectly summing up her current state of mind – “Sleep.” The picture dropped around 8 in the morning. So, good morning, Malaika, and also, good night!

Malaika’s Instagram profile is a plethora of fashion, food and a lot of sass. A few days back, the actress was seen in Mumbai airport when she dropped in with her son Arhaan Khan. It seems like Arhaan flew out of Mumbai to pursue higher studies, though Malaika has not shared any information on it yet. A day after Arhaan left, Malaika shared an emotional post for her son. In the pictures, Malaika and Arhaan, with their backs to the camera can be seen looking out to the skyline from their Mumbai home. “As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences, all I know is that I am super duper proud of you, my Arhaan.” Take a look at her emotional note:

The actress, who has appeared in multiple hit songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Hui and others, is currently starring as a judge in MTV’s Supermodel Of The Year. Speaking of her new journey – Malaika recently started a delivery-only restaurant called Nude Bowls.

