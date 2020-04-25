Malaika Arora Shares Sun Kissed Selfie, Wonders 'What Awaits Us'

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has shared a stunning sun-kissed selfie with her Instagram family.

In the photo, one can see the wind in her hair, sunlight striking her forehead as she looks up to the camera. Captioning the post, which till now has got over two lakh likes, she said, “Another week goes by... wondering wat awaits us....but for now loving the sun on my skin n the wind in my hair n the comfort of knowing that I have a roof over my head with my loved ones #staypositive #stayhomestaysafe #inthistogether".

The fitness diva has been regularly sharing her routine, recipes and yoga workout videos along with pictures of family and friends.

On the occasion of Earth Day 2020, the actor shared a graphic, which read “Mother Earth is a living organism too. love, honor & respect her.” The text was written on a blank greenish-yellow background. She captioned the post with #earthday and #happyearthday.

A few days back, Malaika had shared a screenshot wherein she can be seen watching a web show with her girl gang including sister Amrita Arora and friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. From the looks of it, one can say all four of them were enjoying the particular moment of the scene.

In the photo, all four of them can be seen enjoying the show through screen sharing on a video conference.

