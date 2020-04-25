MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Malaika Arora Shares Sun Kissed Selfie, Wonders 'What Awaits Us'

Malaika Arora Shares Sun Kissed Selfie, Wonders 'What Awaits Us'

Malaika Arora treated her social media family by sharing a gorgeous picture of her basking in the sun. She keeps sharing pictures from her daily routine.

Share this:

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has shared a stunning sun-kissed selfie with her Instagram family.

In the photo, one can see the wind in her hair, sunlight striking her forehead as she looks up to the camera. Captioning the post, which till now has got over two lakh likes, she said, “Another week goes by... wondering wat awaits us....but for now loving the sun on my skin n the wind in my hair n the comfort of knowing that I have a roof over my head with my loved ones #staypositive #stayhomestaysafe #inthistogether".

The fitness diva has been regularly sharing her routine, recipes and yoga workout videos along with pictures of family and friends.

On the occasion of Earth Day 2020, the actor shared a graphic, which read “Mother Earth is a living organism too. love, honor & respect her.” The text was written on a blank greenish-yellow background. She captioned the post with #earthday and #happyearthday.

View this post on Instagram

#earthday🌎 #happyearthday🍀

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

A few days back, Malaika had shared a screenshot wherein she can be seen watching a web show with her girl gang including sister Amrita Arora and friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. From the looks of it, one can say all four of them were enjoying the particular moment of the scene.

In the photo, all four of them can be seen enjoying the show through screen sharing on a video conference.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres