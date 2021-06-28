Malaika Arora Shares This Yoga Pose to Help Beginners Relieve Stress

International Yoga Day may have passed this year, but Bollywood’s fitness icon Malaika Arora is making sure that her 12.8 million followers on Instagram stay motivated throughout the year. The 47-year-old model and actress shared a new yoga asana on her social media handle. Working in collaboration with Sarva Yoga Studios, Malaika explained her followers how they can practice the Eka-Pada-Rajakapotasana with a belt at home.

The actress was dressed in a powder pink sports bra and black yoga pants as she elegantly performed the asana with the help of a belt. Urging her followers to practice this yoga pose at home, Malaika wrote in the caption that beginners must definitely give this asana a shot. According to Malaika, this asana relaxes the hip joints and stretches the entire lower part of the body. Through this stretching, the body relieves stress and anxiety, mentioned Malaika in her caption. The actress also shared a few steps that the beginners can follow to practice the asana.

Malaika wrote that those who wish to practice this asana should start with striking a simple pigeon pose with bending their left knee, and placing one end of the belt around their left foot. With the eight step descriptive guide of how to practice the asana, the model made sure that her followers felt motivated enough to inculcate the healthy fitness practice into their routine.

Besides yoga, Malaika’s Instagram handle also features some special posts which she dedicates to her friends, family, and loved ones. In her previous post shared on Saturday, Malaika wished her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor a happy birthday. The actress posted an endearing post where the couple were seen beaming as they posed for the camera.

In the caption, Malaika described her partner as her “sunshine” while sending him birthday wishes.

