Malaika Arora Shares Unseen Black and White Photo From Seaside Photoshoot

A few days back, Malaika Arora shared a series of pictures from her latest magazine photoshoot. The Bollywood diva is on the cover of Travel+Leisure India's August issue, and the shoot for it happened in Maldives. Malaika posed by the sea for their camera, wearing flowing dresses in subtle hues, with the blue waters in the backdrop.

On Thursday, the fashionista decided to gift her fans another still from the shoot, an unseen one this time. She chose to share a black and white photo in which she is wearing a black sheer dress that's flowing in the wind, and you can see the sea waves behind her.

The photo immediately got a lot of compliments from Malaika's friends, including Sohail Khan's wife Seema. One starstruck fan commented, "No rain water can blow this fire!!" Another user commented, "Looking like Madonna."

The magazine's cover has the 45-year-old posing on a rocky patch by the blue sea, her skirt billowing in the breeze. Her sister Amrita Arora was one of the first to comment on the photo, calling it 'amaze'. One fan wrote, "No one can beat u...... U r super hot n a role model Of fitness for others (sic)", while another said, "Awesome like always".

Read: Malaika Arora Poses Up a Storm in Beach Photo Shoot in Maldives

Malaika, who is also often seen on the judges' panel of various reality shows, has been sharing a number of beachside photos from the behind the scenes of the mag shoot. Prior to heading to Maldives, the yoga enthusiast was in New York with beau Arjun Kapoor, where she also visited Neetu and Rishi Kapoor.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.