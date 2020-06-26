Malaika Arora Shares Wish on 'Sunshine' Arjun Kapoor's Birthday, Katrina Kaif Posts Then and Now Pics

Arjun Kapoor has turned 35 on Friday. The actor who made his Bollywood debut with 2012 movie Ishaqzaade is awaiting the release of his new movie with Parineeti Chopra- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. While a big question mark looms over the theatrical release, Arjun did ring in his birthday while surrounded by near and dear ones.

Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora also shared a sweet wish for the birthday boy on social media. She posted a picture of the duo together and in another instance uploaded a solo picture of Arjun and wrote, "Happy birthday my sunshine Arjun Kapoor."

In another instance, Arjun's close friend and colleague from the film industry, Katrina Kaif also posted a sweet birthday wish as the Gunday actor turned a year older. She shared a couple of then and now pictures of the two and accompanied it with a sweet message.

On the work front, apart from Dibaker Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun is also doing a rom-com with Rakul Preet Singh. The movie had only 10 days of shooting left before coronavirus shut down all production related work. Arjun was last seen in Panipat with Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

Here's how Rakul wished Arjun on his birthday.

