Malaika Arora Showcases Her Curves In Tiger-print Monokini, Calls herself ‘Beach Baby’; See Pics

Malaika Arora is enjoying her time at her favourite place – the beach! The actress is in love with beaches and she proved the same with her couple of steamy pictures on social media. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a collage of four photos and shared a couple of gorgeous photos from an exotic location.

In the first snap, the actress is seen donning an underwater diving kit as she takes a dip in the serene blue water. The first photo is captures Malaika making a heart with her fingers as she takes a dip on the surface. Next, the photograph sees Malaika looking hot in a tiger print monokini. As we take a look at the third picture of the actress, we see her taking a walk in the sea, just like a Baywatch star. She kept her long locks open. The last photo sees the actress enjoying her time in water, as she splashes it all over her. The actress is enjoying her time while playing in the water.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Am a #beachbaby.”

Soon after the post was shared, scores of Malaika’s fans chimed into the comments section to drop heart and fire emoticons.

Malaika’s friend and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra was among the first to react to the post on social media. He dropped a string of emoticons in the comments. “❤️❤️🔥❤️🔥.”

Earlier on Monday night, Malaika Arora was spotted with her son Arhaan Khan.The mother-son duo were pictured by the paparazzi in Mumbai. The 48-year-old embraced summer fashion as she wore a light cotton shirt and shorts co-ord set along with a baseball cap. A video shared on Instagram, shows Arhaan playing with his pet dog Rocky. Son of Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan and Malaika, Arhaan is currently studying in the United States and is visiting his parents in Mumbai.

The 19-year-old was seen in a black T-shirt and a pair of shorts which he wore along with a pair of white sneakers and a baseball cap. Meanwhile, Malaika wore a white and blue striped cotton shirt with a pair of matching shorts. The entrepreneur wore a pair of brown heel sandals and carried an off-white shoulder bag. Malaika radiated a glowing look and wore a mauve lip colour as she posed with Arhaan.

Maliaka recently graced the cover of Grazia Magazine as well.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.