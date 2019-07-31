Malaika Arora Showers Sister Love on Amrita as They Go Glam in Accidental Twinning

Malaika Arora and her Instagram profile are quite popular on the Internet. The actress is hyper-active on social media and keeps treating her fans with pictures and videos on a daily basis. While her yoga poses and candid pictures with beau Arjun Kapoor get most of the attention on Instagram, this time, the actress chose to pose with her sister Amrita Arora.

Bollywood sisters Malaika and Amrita's twinning game has set fire on social media, and fans are loving their picture. On Tuesday, Malaika shared a picture of herself with her sister on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. In the image, Malaika is seen in long sleeves white crop top, which she paired with blue skinny denims, Amrita, on the other hand, was seen donning white crop top teaming it with blue boot cut denims.

"Accidental twinning with the sis... coz we think alike. We got our looks from our mama," Malaika captioned the image.

On the personal front, the 45-year-old actress was married to actor Arbaaz Khan, with whom she officially got divorced in 2017. She has currently opened up about her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. Malaika said taking a second chance at love is still considered taboo in India.

“It is a taboo because there are a lot of situations and issues that need to be tackled in our country, though I think the issue needs to be looked at with an open mind. A little more sensitivity (is needed), as opposed to being harsh and callous and negative towards things. I think it is important to be inclusive. When I talk of second chances, I'm thinking of making the most of second chances. I think everybody should be given a second chance," Malaika was quoted as saying by Filmfare via a news portal.

Amrita is married to Shakeel Ladak, a businessman from the construction industry.

